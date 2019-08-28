US responsible for negative factors in bilateral military ties: Chinese experts

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/8/28 23:23:40





Reuters on Wednesday quoted a US defense official as saying that China had denied the request for a US destroyer to visit the port city of Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province. The warship was supposed to visit on Sunday but was denied permission to do so.



The report did not disclose the name of the warship, so it is hard to judge whether the warship had acted inappropriately while passing sensitive areas.



A Chinese expert, who required anonymity, noted that China makes the decision of whether to accept a visit request according to the domestic situation and other factors including technical reasons such as military training and schedule.



US military warships have occasionally made visits to China, most recently in 2017, the US official said. US destroyer Benfold visited Qingdao in 2016 and the destroyer Sterett visited Zhanjiang, South China's Guangdong Province in 2017.



A French warship was previously denied access to Qingdao port for "illegal entry into China's territorial sea."



China denied two US warships' request to visit Hong Kong earlier this month when radical protesters resorted to violence and disturbed social order in the city.



China has always attached importance to China-US military relations and hopes the US side could work with China to make military ties a stabilizer of bilateral relations, the Chinese



Military ties between the two countries have been regarded as a wind vane of China-US relations. Both sides have been cautious and prudent in dealing with military relations as any changes may have a big impact on bilateral relations, experts said.



It's wrong to conclude that China doesn't pay attention to stable and healthy development of military relations based on the rejection of US warships' access to Chinese port cities, a military observer told the Global Times on Wednesday.



When the US keeps interfering in China's domestic affairs, it's inappropriate for a US warship to visit China. China has made its attitude clear, said the observer.



There are negative factors in China-US military relations such as the Taiwan question, the Hong Kong situation, the South China Sea and the trade war initiated by the US.



Whether it is possible to maintain the healthy development of China-US military relations depends on the US, experts said.



Global Times





RELATED ARTICLES: US military drone downed in Yemen

US military says on high alert in Iraq, Syria over threats from Iran Whether to approve or reject visits by foreign warships is a matter of China's sovereignty, Chinese experts said on Wednesday amid reports that two US requests were turned down.Reuters on Wednesday quoted a US defense official as saying that China had denied the request for a US destroyer to visit the port city of Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province. The warship was supposed to visit on Sunday but was denied permission to do so.The report did not disclose the name of the warship, so it is hard to judge whether the warship had acted inappropriately while passing sensitive areas.A Chinese expert, who required anonymity, noted that China makes the decision of whether to accept a visit request according to the domestic situation and other factors including technical reasons such as military training and schedule.US military warships have occasionally made visits to China, most recently in 2017, the US official said. US destroyer Benfold visited Qingdao in 2016 and the destroyer Sterett visited Zhanjiang, South China's Guangdong Province in 2017.A French warship was previously denied access to Qingdao port for "illegal entry into China's territorial sea."China denied two US warships' request to visit Hong Kong earlier this month when radical protesters resorted to violence and disturbed social order in the city.China has always attached importance to China-US military relations and hopes the US side could work with China to make military ties a stabilizer of bilateral relations, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said in its latest routine press briefing in June.Military ties between the two countries have been regarded as a wind vane of China-US relations. Both sides have been cautious and prudent in dealing with military relations as any changes may have a big impact on bilateral relations, experts said.It's wrong to conclude that China doesn't pay attention to stable and healthy development of military relations based on the rejection of US warships' access to Chinese port cities, a military observer told the Global Times on Wednesday.When the US keeps interfering in China's domestic affairs, it's inappropriate for a US warship to visit China. China has made its attitude clear, said the observer.There are negative factors in China-US military relations such as the Taiwan question, the Hong Kong situation, the South China Sea and the trade war initiated by the US.Whether it is possible to maintain the healthy development of China-US military relations depends on the US, experts said.Global Times