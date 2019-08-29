PLA garrison in Hong Kong conducts 22nd routine rotation

The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conducted the 22nd rotation of its members in the wee hours of Thursday since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997.Approved by the Central Military Commission, the move is normal routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which stipulates that "the Hong Kong Garrison shall practice a system of rotation of its members."