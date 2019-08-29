China to start new tariff exemption process for US imports

RELATED ARTICLES: China hits back with new tariffs

China on Wednesday announced it will soon start accepting applications for exemption from its second-round of additional tariffs on US imports.Enterprises, business associations or chambers of commerce in China can file product exclusion applications online starting Sept. 2 until Oct. 18, according to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.The commission will exempt certain products from the additional tariffs, and offer temporary tariff exemptions or refunds of added duties based on the applications from relevant stakeholders.China's second round of additional tariffs on US products worth 60 billion US dollars took effect on Sept. 24 last year after the United States started imposing additional 10-percent tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese products the same day.The commission will also launch the exemption process for the third round of additional tariffs on US imports worth 75 billion dollars.The first round of exclusion applications were accepted from June 3 to July 5.