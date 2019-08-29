Xi to present Medals of the Republic, Friendship, national titles of honor

Chinese President Xi Jinping will present the Medals of the Republic, Medals of Friendship and national titles of honor to outstanding people at an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.Xi will present medals and certificates to laureates at an award ceremony to be held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Thursday at a press conference.