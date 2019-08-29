Southwest China’s Chongqing launches online tourism service platform

A Chinese-English online public service platform, jointly developed by China and Singapore, was launched on Tuesday to provide intelligent and convenient travel services for tourists at home and abroad with the help of intelligent big data technology.As one of the key cultural and tourism projects at the 2019 Smart China Expo, the platform is accessible through the official WeChat account of the culture and tourism development committee of Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.The platform, named Chongqing Pass, has a series of characteristic functions including providing information, tour guides, reservations and translation services, according to sources with the committee.Through the platform, tourists can get cultural and travel information on Chongqing, such as food, housing, tourism, travel and so on.Tourists can also purchase tickets to popular tourist attractions and cultural performances and book local hotels and residential accommodation at favorable prices on the platform.In addition, the English version of the Chongqing Pass provides translation services to help overseas tourists learn more about Chongqing.Chongqing has become a popular tourist destination in recent years. Tourists from home and abroad paid more than 550 million visits to Chongqing in 2018.