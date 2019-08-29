Int’l comic festival to kick off in South China

The China International Comic Festival will be held from September 6 to October 6 in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province, according to the organizer.The festival is expected to hold nearly 100 events including the 12th China Animation & Comic Competition Golden Dragon Awards, promotion activities for China's original animation publishing support program, special activities to pay tribute to the 70-year development of China's animation and exhibitions of animated games.Chinese animated film Ne Zha, which topped around 4.5 billion yuan (about $628 million) at the Chinese mainland box office, will compete for the award's best animated feature film, while international award winning animations One Small Step and Spirits of the Drowning Girls will vie for the best short film.The winners of the Golden Dragon Awards will be announced on the evening of September 6, according to the organizer.The Golden Dragon Awards are an official competition of the China International Comic Festival that aims to display the achievements of China's original works, discover new talents, reward innovations and develop the comic industry.