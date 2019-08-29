Cannes selection 'The Wild Goose Lake' to hit mainland cinemas in December

The Wild Goose Lake, a Chinese crime drama which competed at this year's Cannes International Film Festival, will hit the big screen in the Chinese mainland on December 6, the film's official Sina Weibo account announced.Directed by Diao Yinan, whose 2014 film Black Coal, Thin Ice won the Golden Bear award at the 64th Berlin International Film Festival, the film tells the story of a gangster on the run who sacrifices himself to save his family and a woman he encounters on the lam.The film was presented in the main competition at the 72nd edition of the Cannes International Film Festival, which ran from May 14 to 25.It scored 7.5 out of 10 points on Chinese film rating site Douban.