Afghan government committed to invest in agricultural sector to create jobs and boost economy

Farmers work in a melon field in Jawzjan province, northern Afghanistan, Aug. 27, 2019. The Afghan government has committed to investing in agricultural sector to create jobs and boost economy of the country. (Photo: Mohammad Jan Aria/Xinhua)

Farmers load melons onto a truck in a field in Jawzjan province, northern Afghanistan, Aug. 27, 2019. The Afghan government has committed to investing in agricultural sector to create jobs and boost economy of the country. (Photo: Mohammad Jan Aria/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a melon field in Jawzjan province, northern Afghanistan, Aug. 27, 2019. The Afghan government has committed to investing in agricultural sector to create jobs and boost economy of the country. (Photo: Mohammad Jan Aria/Xinhua)