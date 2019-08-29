Emotional armed police retirement ceremony in Ningxia

An armed policeman says goodbye to a police dog during a ceremony held to mark the retirement of armed police in Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, August 28, 2019. (Photo: China News Service)


 

Armed police solute during a ceremony held to mark their retirement in Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, August 28, 2019. (Photo: China News Service)


 

Soon-to-retire armed police hand over guns to new recruits during a ceremony in Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, August 28, 2019. (Photo: China News Service)


 

An armed policeman kisses goodbye to a gun during the retirement ceremony in Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, August 28, 2019. (Photo: China News Service)


 

