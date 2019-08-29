Stunning horse show in Gansu

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2019/8/29 17:27:24

A horse rider shows a stunt during an equestrian performance in Subei Mongol Autonomous County, Northwest China’s Gansu Province. The riders from a local club made all kinds of moves on the running horses, such as standing on two horses in racing ahead. (Photo: China News Service)


 

A horse rider shows a stunt during an equestrian performance in Subei Mongol Autonomous County, Northwest China’s Gansu Province. The riders from a local club made all kinds of moves on the running horses, such as standing on two horses in racing ahead. (Photo: China News Service)


 

A horse rider shows a stunt during an equestrian performance in Subei Mongol Autonomous County, Northwest China’s Gansu Province. The riders from a local club made all kinds of moves on the running horses, such as standing on two horses in racing ahead. (Photo: China News Service)


 

A horse rider shows a stunt during an equestrian performance in Subei Mongol Autonomous County, Northwest China’s Gansu Province. The riders from a local club made all kinds of moves on the running horses, such as standing on two horses in racing ahead. (Photo: China News Service)


 

A horse rider shows a stunt during an equestrian performance in Subei Mongol Autonomous County, Northwest China’s Gansu Province. The riders from a local club made all kinds of moves on the running horses, such as standing on two horses in racing ahead. (Photo: China News Service)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus