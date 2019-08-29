Kobe, Shaq squash renewed feud speculation

Kobe Bryant insisted Wednesday he has "no beef" with Shaquille O'Neal as the former Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit social media to say their sometimes strained relationship was "all good."Bryant and O'Neal won three NBA titles together, but their tense relationship was a staple of league debate during the Lakers' period of ­dominance in the early 2000s.The two buried the hatchet in an online podcast released in 2015 - but it seemed the feud might erupt again after Bryant told an interviewer in Las Vegas this month that if O'Neal had had a better work ethic "he'd be the greatest of all time."O'Neal countered by saying, "You don't get statues by not working hard." Like ­Bryant, O'Neal is now retired and in 2017 saw a ­statue of himself unveiled at the Staples Center.Bryant, who was on hand for those ceremonies two years ago, was quick to say the two ­remained on good terms."There is no beef with Shaq, I know most media want to see it, but it ain't gonna happen. Ain't nothing but love there and we too old to beef anyway."O'Neal responded with a tweet that said "It's all good bro," then added an apparent dig at recent Lakers signing Dwight Howard when he concluded "When I saw the interview, I thought you were talking about Dwight."Bryant and O'Neal are considered two of the greatest players of all-time. Even after they split, they continued winning.Bryant won two more NBA titles (in 2009 and 2010) with the Lakers, while O'Neal won one with the Miami Heat in 2006.