Argentine Embassy, CAFA Art Museum hold cultural show

Argentine Ambassador to China Diego Ramiro Guelar (left) gives a speech at the closing ceremony. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Argentine Embassy in China and CAFA (Central Academy of Fine Arts) Art Museum hosted the closing ceremony of the Argentinian artist Leandro Erlich's exhibition the Confines of the Great Void in Beijing on August 23.During the one-and-a-half-month exhibition from July 10 to August 25, the number of visitors exceeded 200,000, and the visits to the gallery's online platform exceeded one million. The total of 20 pieces of artworks were exhibited. According to the Argentine Embassy, this is so far the most popular exhibition of Argentine artists in China. The curator of the CAFA Art Museum Zhang Zikang also noted that this is the first time the entire museum has been occupied to hold an exhibition for a foreign artist's works."Right now, in Buenos Aires, someone is interacting with the artworks of Leandro at the Latin American Art Museum, where they're having the same exhibition," the Argentine Ambassador to China Diego Ramiro Guelar said. "It is as if a wonderful game of mirrors has eliminated the distance between the two ends of the Earth. That's the miracle of art."In the closing ceremony, the Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla's music was performed by Chinese musicians. Diplomats, media representatives and other guests were invited to give a tour at the exhibition after the ceremony.