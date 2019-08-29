UAE Embassy hails Emirati Women’s Day in Beijing

UAE Ambassador to China Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri makes remarks at the event. Photo: Courtesy of UAE Embassy in China

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in China, in partnership with Girlup, the Women's Association for Young Entrepreneurship, held a celebration for Emirati Women's Day in Beijing on Wednesday.Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to China, said in his speech that one of the most important indicators of the UAE's progress is gender equality in various sectors of the country's government.The status of women in the UAE is improving and developing. Obaid Al Dhaheri said that so far there are 234 women working in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, 42 more working in the UAE embassies and consulates abroad, and seven female ambassadors."This in itself shows the great value placed upon female contributions towards the UAE and the importance placed upon women in the development of our country," the ambassador said. "The central role of Emirati women in the social and economic fabric of the UAE has been evolving and growing since the foundation of the nation by our founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."The day's activities included a screening of UAE documentary and a music performance.