Pooch sent to canine training center comes home pregnant

A Samoyed unexpectedly gives birth to a puppy after returning home from a canine training center in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Pear Video

A woman who only wanted her dog to learn some manners is seeking compensation from a canine training center after her pooch suddenly gave birth to a litter of one.The woman, surnamed Liu from Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province sent her Samoyed to the training center on May 27 as it kept destroying things in her home, according to a video posted by Thepaper on its website on Wednesday.Liu told the dog trainer, surnamed Xia, to watch her dog carefully as it was in heat, and she was promised he would. Liu paid the center 3,000 yuan ($419) for the training session, but is now demanding the center pay 8,000 yuan after her dog gave birth to a Border Collie mix on August 15.Liu asked the training center to refund her training fee and added the extra nutrition cost for her Samoyed and a maintenance fee for the puppy.The training center offered her 4,000 yuan and that thought the matter was settled."She said she was fine with 4,000, but later she broke the agreement and increased her demand to 8,000, which we are not ok with," said the head of the center.The report quoted a lawyer by saying that the center should be held responsible, but the amount of compensation will depend on evidence of the costs the woman actually incurred.Thepaper