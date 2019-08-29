Wrong way to get famous at school

A fireman rescues a high school student in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, who got his middle finger stuck in a hole of the podium in the school's multimedia classroom. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Pear Video

A high school student in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province has become something of a social media celebrity after firefighters had to see through the steel podium of his school's multimedia classroom after his finger somehow got stuck in a hole.The teenage student, who was participating in his school's military training, felt bored and put his finger in a hole on the top of the podium, but couldn't get it out, according to a video posted by Pearl Video on Sina Weibo on Wednesday.The video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times as of Thursday and many netizens had a good laugh at the boy's expense."I first put my forefinger in the hole, and it came out okay,�? said the boy, "then I inserted my middle finger,�?and that's when his embarrassing troubles started.The school called firefighters who used a circular saw to cut a patch of metal from the podium and then used metal snips to finally and safely free the boy's finger in a rescue that took 50 minutes."He made himself famous at school in an embarrassing way,�?one netizen commented."Why would he even put his middle finger in the hole?�? another asked.Pear Video