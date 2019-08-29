PLA to participate in Russian military drills

Russian officers guide the landing exercise during the Vostok-2018 (East-2018) military drills on September 15, 2018. Photo: Mladen Antonov/VCG

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will take part in Russia's Tsentr-2019 (Center-2019) strategic drills from September 16 to 21 in the Orenburg region of Russia, a second year in a row, according to the Chinese Ministry of National Defense on Thursday.China will dispatch about 1,600 troops from its Western Theater Command of the PLA, 300 pieces of equipment as well as some 30 fixed winged aircraft and helicopters, said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a routine press conference on Thursday.China, Pakistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take part in Russia's Tsentr-2019 drills in September, the Russian Tass news agency reported, citing a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry.Participants in the drill will form a joint directing department, said Ren, adding that such practice is not targeted against any third party, and has nothing to do with the regional situations.In August 2018, China sent 3,200 troops and more than 900 pieces of equipment as well as 30 fixed wing aircraft and helicopters to Russia for the Vostok-2018 (East-2018) strategic drill, marking the first time a foreign army took part in the Russian military exercise.Asked if China and Russia intend to form an alliance, Ren said that the two countries' bond was entirely different from a military alliance among certain relevant countries and had been upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era, and the two sides insist on non-alignment, non-confrontation and not targeting at any third country.Global Times