100 private sector figureheads honored for serving the people

Five central government agencies and Communist Party of China organizations awarded honorary titles to 100 exemplary people from the private sector Thursday.
The honor-awarding event took place before the grand celebration planned for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and is aimed to further encourage private sector figures to have vision and integrity, pursue high-quality growth, abide by the law, and actively shoulder social responsibility, according to the Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.
One of those honored was Lei Jun, the founder and CEO of smartphone maker Xiaomi, who became a private-sector pacesetter for building socialism with Chinese characteristics.
Other well-known figures include Tao Huabi, the founder of Lao Gan Ma chili sauce; Wang Chuanfu of renewable-energy vehicle maker BYD; and Chen Dongsheng, chairman of Taikang Insurance.
Li Dongsheng, the chairman of homegrown television maker TCL, and Wu Guangsheng of the satellite service maker China Communication Technology Co, were also among the 100.
A report by the domestic news site people.com.cn said these people were honored for their pursuit of homegrown technologies, technological independence, expanding China's global economic influence, and serving the people.
The five organizations were led by the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
.