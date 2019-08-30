PLA garrison in Hong Kong holds national flag-raising ceremonies

A national flag-raising ceremony is held at the Ngong Shuen Chau barracks of the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 30, 2019. (Photo by Yi Ding/Xinhua)

The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) held national flag-raising ceremonies at its barracks Friday morning.The flags were raised at around 7 a.m. simultaneously at the barracks of the garrison, which completed its 22nd rotation Thursday."The national flag is a national symbol. Safeguarding the national flag is safeguarding the country and the people," said Chen Yiyue, political instructor of a company of the garrison. "We will resolutely fulfill the sacred duties entrusted by the Party and the people."