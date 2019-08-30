Alibaba E-commerce Expo in Sydney connects Aussie brands to Chinese buyers

The Alibaba E-Commerce Expo commenced in Sydney on Friday, giving local Australian and New Zealand brands the opportunity and know how to access China's ever growing online customer base.Taking place across two days, the expo further established Australia and New Zealand's reputation for clean, green products, showcasing beauty products, health supplements, medicines and more to thousands of Alibaba users and members of the Chinese community.Of the roughly 150 local brands on display, 60 received the extra exposure of being live streamed by Chinese Key Opinion Leader (KOL), Lia Baby, whose most watched streaming session ever reportedly clocked up 3.2 million viewers.Meanwhile, a raft of high profile speakers from the Australian business community and Chinese e-commerce world, shared insights into the most effective ways to reach Chinese consumers.Maggie Zhou, managing director for Alibaba Australia and New Zealand said demand for Australian products via Alibaba's marketplaces continues to grow but access is crucial."With China's growing middle class and increasing demand for high quality Australian products, we see the No.1 barrier for local businesses wanting to enter the market and engage with Chinese consumers is their capability to do so," Zhou said."For that reason, we are excited to bring the Alibaba E-commerce Expo to Sydney for the second year giving local businesses the tools and networks they need to succeed into the future," Zhou added.