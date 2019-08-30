Children cool themselves off in water in Shahr-e Rey, Iran

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/30 14:45:01

Children cool themselves off in the water in Shahr-e Rey, south of Tehran, Iran, Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)


 

