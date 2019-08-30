In pics: Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the Netherlands

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows a storage room at Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the Netherlands. Naturalis Biodiversity Center, a renowned national museum and research institution on biodiveristy, will reopen to the public from Aug. 31, 2019 following two years of renovation and the completion of a new museum. Based in Leiden, the Netherlands, the center boasts a collection of 42 million plants, animals, fossils and rocks. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows animal skeletons and other exhibits at Nauralis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the Netherlands.

A Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton is on display at Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2019.

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows a new museum of Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Visitors view exhibits at Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2019.

Visitors view dinosaur skeletons on display at Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2019.