Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 held in Bangkok, Thailand

A dog takes part in hoop-jumping during the Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 29, 2019. The Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 would be held at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A dog takes part in high jump during the Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 29, 2019. The Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 would be held at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A man trains his dog swimming during the Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 29, 2019. The Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 would be held at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A girl takes selfie with a dog when visiting the Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 29, 2019. The Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 would be held at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A girl interacts with a dog when visiting the Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 29, 2019. The Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 will be held at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

People visit the Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 29, 2019. The Pet Expo Thailand & Pet Expo Championship 2019 would be held at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)