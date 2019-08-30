In pics: Qiankun Bay of Yellow River in north China's Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/30 15:18:39

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows the Qiankun Bay of the Yellow River in Gedi Town of Yonghe County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2019 shows the Qiankun Bay of the Yellow River in Gedi Town of Yonghe County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2019 shows the Qiankun Bay of the Yellow River in Gedi Town of Yonghe County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows the Qiankun Bay of the Yellow River in Gedi Town of Yonghe County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2019 shows the Qiankun Bay of the Yellow River in Gedi Town of Yonghe County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus