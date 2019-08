Anhui's Xixinan town develops homestay economy and cultural tourism industry

A tourist visits Xixinan Village in Xixinan Town of Huizhou District in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 29, 2019. In recent years, Xixinan Town has brought its natural resources and indigenous ancient villages into full play in developing homestay economy and cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Tourists visit Xixinan Village in Xixinan Town of Huizhou District in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 29, 2019. In recent years, Xixinan Town has brought its natural resources and indigenous ancient villages into full play in developing homestay economy and cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows homestays in Xixinan Village, Xixinan Town of Huizhou District in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Xixinan Town has brought its natural resources and indigenous ancient villages into full play in developing homestay economy and cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2019 shows a view of villages in Xixinan Town of Huizhou District in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Xixinan Town has brought its natural resources and indigenous ancient villages into full play in developing homestay economy and cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)