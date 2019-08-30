Russian court ceremonies exhibited in Beijing

The exhibition “Russian Court Ceremony” held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Aug. 29, 2019. The exhibition features the artifacts, costumes, archives, photos, prints and other treasured collections from the Moscow Kremlin Museums, with a view to reproducing the grandeur of court ceremonies in the Tsarist Russia. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

The exhibition “Russian Court Ceremony” held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Aug. 29, 2019. The exhibition features the artifacts, costumes, archives, photos, prints and other treasured collections from the Moscow Kremlin Museums, with a view to reproducing the grandeur of court ceremonies in the Tsarist Russia. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

The exhibition “Russian Court Ceremony” held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Aug. 29, 2019. The exhibition features the artifacts, costumes, archives, photos, prints and other treasured collections from the Moscow Kremlin Museums, with a view to reproducing the grandeur of court ceremonies in the Tsarist Russia. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

The exhibition “Russian Court Ceremony” held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Aug. 29, 2019. The exhibition features the artifacts, costumes, archives, photos, prints and other treasured collections from the Moscow Kremlin Museums, with a view to reproducing the grandeur of court ceremonies in the Tsarist Russia. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

The exhibition “Russian Court Ceremony” held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, Aug. 29, 2019. The exhibition features the artifacts, costumes, archives, photos, prints and other treasured collections from the Moscow Kremlin Museums, with a view to reproducing the grandeur of court ceremonies in the Tsarist Russia. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)