Chinese foreign minister to visit N.Korea

Chinese characters reading "Long live the unbreakable unity and friendship between China and North Korea" were presented during a grand gymnastics and artistic performance at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang in June during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit North Korea from Monday to Wednesday after bilateral relations entered a new era.The visit by China's top diplomat aims to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and to further promote bilateral relations, Geng Shuang, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a daily briefing on Friday.Wang will hold talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, said Geng.This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and ties entered a new era after the successful visit of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese president, to North Korea in June, Geng added.Xi paid a two-day visit to North Korea in June, the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.Xi said his successful visit has consolidated the traditional China-North Korea friendship and made clear the direction of bilateral ties in the new era, the Xinhua News Agency reported.