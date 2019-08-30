Chinese veteran unable to visit family in India

RELATED ARTICLES: India eyes greater cooperation with China

The Indian embassy in Beijing denied media reports that claimed it is preventing a Chinese veteran's return to India, after he had previously lived in India for more than 50 years.Wang Qi, a Chinese soldier dispatched to the China-India border in the 1960s to work as a surveyor building roads, was stuck in India since then and got married and had children there.However, after managing to return to China two years ago, his visa applications to India to visit his family have not always been smooth, the BBC reported on Wednesday.The report said that he has been waiting for more than four months for officials to renew his Indian visa, but has not yet received any reply."The embassy has not declined a visa to Mr. Wang … His application is under examination," an official from the Embassy of India in Beijing told the Global Times on Friday.When asked why the examination was taking an unusually long period of time, the official said that he did not have such information at that time.Wang's son Vishnu Wang told the Indian Express that Indian government issued his father a multi-entry visa before Wang finally arrived China to reunite with his brothers."After the visa expired in March 2019, he has tried for renewal since April 2019, but hasn't succeeded," said Vishnu.In the 1960s, Wang erroneously wandered into Indian territory and found himself behind bars for several years.After his release, he was not permitted to leave India. He got married and had children there. After years of efforts by his family, the media and the Chinese government, he finally returned home to China in 2017.