Hong Kong's visitor arrivals down 4.8 pct in July

Tourists visit Tsim Sha Tsui of Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 20, 2019. (Xinhua)

Hong Kong's visitor arrivals dropped to about 5.2 million in July, down 4.8 percent compared with the same month a year ago, and visitor arrivals from the Chinese mainland decreased by 5.5 percent year on year to about 4.16 million, Hong Kong Tourism Board said on Friday.According to the statistics, visitor arrivals for the first half year reached around 35 million, up 13.9 percent from a year earlier. Each month for the first five months this year saw more than 5.5 million of visitor arrivals, while visitor arrivals in June dropped some 770,000 from that in May to about 5.1 million.The statistics also showed that visitor arrivals from short-haul markets such as Singapore and South Korea, as well as from long-haul markets such as the United States and Canada all fell in July.By Aug. 28, over 30 countries and regions have issued travel warnings to Hong Kong.