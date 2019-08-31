China has 648 mln short video users: report

China had 648 million short videos users as of June 2019, accounting for 75.8 percent of its netizen population, according to a report on China's Internet development released Friday.In the first six months of the year, 639 million people, or 74.7 percent of Chinese netizens, watched full-length videos such as TV dramas, variety shows and films online, said the report issued by the China Internet Network Information Center.A total of 759 million Chinese netizens have watched videos, including both short and full-length ones, in the first half of 2019, an increase of over 33.91 million from the end of 2018, the report said.