India, Pakistan hold talks over Kartarpur Sahib corridor

India and Pakistan on Friday held talks over the Kartarpur corridor being built in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province, media reports said.This was one of the key dialogues amid rising tensions between the two countries after the abrogation of Article 370 by India creating two union territories out of India-controlled Kashmir.The meeting is hoped to revive the diplomatic ties between the two countries which were downgraded recently as a reaction to the abrogation of Article 370.The corridor on the Pakistan side is being built in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province. It will be constructed from the Indian border to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, a historic shrine of the Sikh community located nearly four km from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of India's state of Punjab.A passenger terminal structure is under construction at Dera Baba Nanak. It will have bus and car parking facilities, food courts and immigration counters to facilitate the pilgrims. The construction company has been given a deadline to complete the work by October 31.Pakistan has assured that the construction work on its site will be completed by November.