Declaration adopted at 9th China-Japan-S.Korea tourism ministers' meeting

File photo: IC


 




The 9th China-Japan-South Korea Tourism Ministers' Meeting was held here Friday and the three ministers signed a declaration after their meeting.

Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang and his South Korean and Japanese counterparts Park Yang-woo and Keiichi Ishii attended the meeting and delivered keynote speeches.

The meeting centered on the theme of enhancing peace, achieving inclusive growth and building a better future in Northeast Asia through tourism. The three ministers made in-depth discussions around the topic and reached consensus.

China-Japan-South Korea tourism industry forum, exchanges among sister cities and night for China-Japan-South Korea tourism were hosted on the sidelines of the meeting.

China-Japan-South Korea Tourism Ministers' Meeting, established in 2006, aims to strengthen communication and cooperation in tourism among the three countries and has played a positive role in enhancing people-to-people bonds.

