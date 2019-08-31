Hong Kong railway operator obtains continuation of interim injunction after disruptive acts

MTR train services on several lines were suspended Monday in Hong Kong,as violent protesters try to prevent trains from operating on key metro stations. File photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

The MTR Corporation, Hong Kong's railway operator, has obtained an order for the continuation of the interim injunction from the court on Friday after recent disruptive acts in several stations.The court first granted MTR the interim injunction on Aug. 23, which was effective until Aug. 30, and the interim injunction made on Aug. 30 will be extended until trial or further order.The injunction order restrains persons from unlawfully and willfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use of the stations and trains of the railway network (heavy rail and Light Rail), and the Hong Kong High Speed Rail West Kowloon Station, according to a MTR statement.It also restrains persons from damaging any property or trains, and from using any threatening language or behaving in a riotous or disorderly manner at any MTR station, or obstructing or interfering with any MTR staff under circumstances as stipulated in the injunction order.MTR said the company has to take all feasible measures in addressing the situation where confrontations and violent acts grew, station facilities were vandalized after public activities or meetings, and MTR staff were bullied, in order to ensure the safety of staff, passengers and railway facilities.Regarding future public activities, MTR said it will conduct a risk assessment for each public activity, and may adjust station and train operations.If fights, vandalism, other acts of violence or large scale contraventions of the MTR by-laws occur which might result in high risks or emergency situations and seriously endanger the safety of passengers and staff, MTR said it may stop train service to and from the concerned stations immediately, and stations may also be closed with little or no prior notice.The police may need to enter stations to take suitable law enforcement actions when necessary, MTR said.