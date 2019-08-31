Police fire water cannons as protesters attack HK govt compound

RELATED ARTICLES: Many stores in Hong Kong have been shut down during protest

Hong Kong police have fired water cannons at violent protesters who have hurled hard objects into the Hong Kong government complex, media reported.Illegal protesters in Hong Kong took to the streets on Saturday afternoon and launched a series of sabotages, including barricading roads, damaging traffic lights and provoking police officers.A large group of protesters vandalized public facilities and hurled petrol bombs into the premises of Hong Kong regional government complex. After repeated warnings went futile, police fired tear gas and exercised minimum force to disperse the protesters, according to Hong Kong police force.The protesters also damaged traffic lights and railings in Pedder Street and Johnston Road. Some of the protesters beamed laser lights at police officers, posing a safety threat to everyone on site, Hong Kong police force said.At around 5 pm, illegal protesters arrived at Des Voeux Road, Sheung Wan, after the Sheung Wan MTR station was closed.A man tried to remove the road barrier placed by protesters but he was roughed-up and driven away by them.Many stores in the Sai Ying Pun area have been shut down, as illegal protesters headed toward this neighborhood where the liaison office of the central government in Hong Kong is located. Sai Ying Pun is a well-known place for selling seafood in Hong Kong Island, however, very few people were seen here on Saturday due to fear of the protest.Several bus routes and the MTR train service at the Sai Ying Pun remained suspended on Saturday.Global Times