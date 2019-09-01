Cross-dressing fashion designer struts avant-garde outfits in rural China, wins praise abroad

Luxianren, the 20-year-old's social media name who lives in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has posted dozens of videos of himself strutting an imaginary catwalk in fields and thrashing grounds wearing outfits he made from scrap materials found in his village. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Luxianren on Sina Weibo

A young man in a village of South China is attracting worldwide attention for videos showing him strutting his self-designed, far-out fashions just like the Victoria Secret models he loves to emulate.Luxianren, the 20-year-old's social media name who lives in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has posted dozens of videos of himself strutting an imaginary catwalk in fields and thrashing grounds wearing outfits he made from scrap materials found in his village.In makeup, his striking facial features - high cheeks bones, piercing eyes - give him the appearance and the allure of a top model.He's seen strutting on his tiptoes wearing a dress he's fashioned from a flowering bush or a full-length evening gown that appears to be made from netting hung over crops to block the sun. He's even turned an indoor air-conditioner unit into an overly-long purse."He is a real designer and supermodel … he's is way better than Victoria's models and he has great fashion sense," a Net user from overseas wrote in a typical comment.Jin Dachuan, one of China's well-known male models, said on his Weibo account that he was comfortable watching Luxianran's online fashion shows.Luxianren's videos also had many critics who said they couldn't accept a man wearing such feminine fashions.Luxianren said he has been interested in fashion design ever since he watched models on the runway on TV when he was just a child and knew then he would make his own fashions when he grew up.