Big intestinal stone found in stomach of a girl who loves to eat her hair

A picture of an intestinal stone the size of a tennis ball was found in a girl's stomach by doctors in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Pear Video

Doctors from Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have discovered an intestinal stone they say is as large as a tennis ball in the stomach of a girl who loves to eat hair.The 5-year-old girl has had abdominal pain for nearly a year and doctors have finally found the cause of her pain and the cause of the huge intestinal stone which mostly consists of hair, according to Pear Video on Sina Weibo on Saturday,The girl's physician, Lin Yuyuan, from the gastroenterology department of Ruikang Hospital Affiliated with Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine told Pear Video that the hair the girl swallowed got mixed with food particles in her stomach to form the stone.The hospital has drawn up a plan to remove the stone but doctors haven't yet performed the surgery, reported Pear Video.Lin says he's treated many children with eating disorders who try to digest non-food items such as paper or earth or hair.Pear Video