471 fugitives captured amid railway police's summer offensive

Beijing railway police seized 471 fugitives during a two-month campaign for safe travel during the summer vacation, the police source said.The railway police dispatched more patrols on trains and tightened security checks at major railway stations in Beijing, according to a police statement.They also detained 31 theft suspects and found about 340,000 hazardous and prohibited items in passengers' belongings.Besides fighting crimes, Beijing railway police retrieved about 2,000 missing pieces of baggage and helped reunite 105 lost children and elderly people back with their families.The summer vacation often sees a hike of travels with students' trips between home and schools and parents taking children for holidays.According to China Railway, more than 11 million people traveled by train every day from Aug. 1 to Aug. 27, compared to 10 million in July.