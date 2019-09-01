New spin-off film in ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise continues to dominate Chinese mainland box office

Photo: IC

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

, the latest spin-off in the Fast and the Furious franchise, topped the Chinese mainland box office on Friday, its eighth day in theaters, the China Movie Data Information Network said on Saturday.The film raked in 49.38 million yuan ($6.9 million), accounting for more than 40 percent of that day's total box office.Coming in second was Chinese animated film Ne Zha, which grossed 28.1 million yuan on its 36th day in cinemas.Vortex, a domestic crime movie, came in third by earning 10.82 million yuan on its opening day.