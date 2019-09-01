Promote youth sailing vital for sport’s future: CYA chief

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Chinese Yachting Association (CYA) chief Zhang Xiaodong called on organizers of sailing competitions to consider hosting more grassroots races for young people, to make the sport more accessible to the public."We should make some efforts in promoting grassroots events to make sailing more accessible to the public, instead of only hosting high-level events," Zhang said at the China Sailing City Forum last week in Qinhuangdao, North China's Hebei Province.She said the popularity of sailing among the younger generation will play a key role in the sport's future development.Wang Jun, former vice chief of the General Administration of Sport, echoed Zhang's opinion, saying coastal cities which are able to host sailing events should consider hosting more events for the younger generation.Also at the forum, 23 Chinese cities were named in the national sailing development league, which the CYA expects to boost the popularity of sailing.