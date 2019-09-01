Xiamen City University team win China University Sailing Championship

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

A team representing Xiamen City University won the China University Sailing Championship on Friday in Qinhuangdao, North China's Hebei Province.Qingdao University of Science and Technology's team finished second, followed by the team from the Naval University of Engineering. The three-day race saw wind speeds ranging six knots to 11.Wu Feiteng, executive vice secretary-general of the Federation of University Sports of China, said the efforts to promote sailing need to improve."There is a big gap between strong teams and underdogs, which shows the sport has not been widely promoted," Wu said. "But as we are continuing to host the university championship, hopefully more students will take up sailing, which will help China reach a higher level on the world stage of sailing."