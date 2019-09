The China (Hebei) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) is officially launched in Xiongan, North China's Hebei Province on Friday. The FTZ spans four areas including the Xiongan Area, Zhengding area in Shijiazhuang, the Caofeidian area in Tangshan and the area around Beijing Daxing International Airport, covering a total of almost 120 square kilometers. The State Council, China's cabinet, announced a plan on August 26 to set up six new FTZs, with Hebei being one of them. Photo: VCG