Flight safely departs from HK after bomb threat

An outbound Shenzhen Airlines flight departing from Hong Kong International Airport that was reportedly carrying explosives left Sunday night after being cleared by police and airport security.Shenzhen Airlines officials confirmed the incident Sunday night with the Global Times.Airport authorities received an anonymous call Sunday afternoon that said there were bombs on flight ZH9096, that was scheduled to travel from Hong Kong to Wuxi, East China's Zhejiang Province.The flight's captain ordered all passengers away from the cabin. After conducting a thorough safety inspection, Hong Kong authorities did not find any traces of explosive devices.Observers have said Hong Kong protesters have been using Telegram, an instant messaging platform, to spread rumors and fake news, and shouldn't be ruled out with this incident.