HK university urges students to cancel in-campus assembly

The entrance of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: VCG

RELATED ARTICLES: Hong Kong riots in one day

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has urged students to cancel Monday's planned in-campus assembly out of security concerns.The university issued a notice on Monday morning saying that, given the previous two days' tumultuous situation, the university students' planned Monday assembly at the University Mall may face serious safety risks.Not only it is difficult for the organizers to bar people who have violent intentions from entering the campus, but university is also understaffed to handle any potential conflicts, CUHK said.The university has already contacted the student union to cancel the assembly.Monday marks the first day for some local universities and schools. Local media reported that students are planning a range of protests including skipping classes and illegal rallies.Students from 10 universities and colleges are said to boycott classes at the CUHK campus at 3 pm. The boycott is planned to last two weeks, according to media reports.Some students have already started protesting on Monday morning. Local media reported that students in three secondary schools at Chai Wan formed a human chain in front of campus at around 7 am.Global Times