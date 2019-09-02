HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
US shoots Americans in the foot
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/2 9:39:18
The Trump administration has shot Americans in the foot. When more and more Americans feel the pain, maybe it will be time for Washington to recover rationality.
RELATED ARTICLES:
US shoots Americans in the foot
Cooperation best choice for China, US: diplomat
Trade tensions between China, US would weaken global investments: Juncker
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus