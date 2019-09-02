Fighter jets fly in tactical formation

Source:eng.chinamil.com.cn Published: 2019/9/2 11:17:55

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command take off simultaneously during a coordinated flight training exercise on August 29, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soar over the sky in tactical formation during a coordinated flight training exercise on August 29, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soar over the sky in tactical formation during a coordinated flight training exercise on August 29, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soar over the sky in tactical formation during a coordinated flight training exercise on August 29, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus