Fighter jets fly in tactical formation

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command take off simultaneously during a coordinated flight training exercise on August 29, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soar over the sky in tactical formation during a coordinated flight training exercise on August 29, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

