Armored vehicles rumble in tactical formation

Source:eng.chinamil.com.cn Published: 2019/9/2 11:26:09

Armored vehicles attached to an artillery regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command rumble in tactical formation as they are en route to a designated training field on August 28, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

Armored vehicles attached to an artillery regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command rumble in tactical formation as they are en route to a designated training field on August 28, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 
 

Armored vehicles attached to an artillery regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command rumble in tactical formation as they are en route to a designated training field on August 28, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus