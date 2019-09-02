Palestinian official condemns Honduras's move to open diplomatic office in Jerusalem

Photo: IC

A senior official in Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) condemned on Sunday the opening of a diplomatic office for Honduras in Jerusalem as an "extension" of its embassy in Tel Aviv."Opening this office is a violation and contrary to the international law," Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the PLO executive committee, told Xinhua on telephone.He added that "with strong words, we condemn Honduras' step because recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is illegal which disregards the basic principles of law and undermines the two-state solution."Erekat said that Honduras is "encouraging the authorities of the Israeli occupation to carry on with practicing its crimes."He added the Palestinian Authority intends to apply a complaint to the United Nations against Honduras and move towards "lobbing Arab and Islamic support against Honduras."Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez joined earlier on Sunday the opening ceremony of a diplomatic office for his country in Jerusalem as part of his visit to Israel, according to Israeli media reports.