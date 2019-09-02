Thai PM orders concerned agencies to rush in providing assistance to flood-affected areas

RELATED ARTICLES: Thai PM vows to shoulder responsibility for oath gaffe

Thai government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Sunday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had closely monitored the flash flood situation triggered by storm Podul and ordered for immediate assistance to affected people in 16 provinces.In a press statement, the spokesperson said that the flood situation had been alleviated with the decrease of the flood level, and it is time to evaluate and repair damages of houses and agricultural lands.She said the prime minister enjoined all concerned agencies to work closely together to provide prompt assistance to the people and alleviate their plights throughout the affected areas.The spokesperson also mentioned that the prime minister had ordered concerned agencies to continue monitoring the situation and urged flood-affected people to contact hotline for around-the-clock assistance.Tropical storm Podul which swept across Thailand's north, northeast and east since Thursday has caused flash flooding and landslides.