10 primary school students assaulted on first day of new semester

Online picture of the primary school in Enshi, Central China's Hubei Province. Photo: screenshot of the website of School Nutrition Improvement Initiative

Ten pupils were hospitalized after being assaulted at a primary school in Enshi, Central China's Hubei Province on Monday morning.The perpetrator is in police custody.Public security and education authorities are on site dealing with the case, but have released few other details, including how serious the students' injuries are or how they were assaulted.An official from the local education bureau told the Global Times on Monday that a press conference will be held on Monday evening.Global Times