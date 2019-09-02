Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in SW China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/2 15:53:27

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2019 shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2019 shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2019 shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2019 shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake and surrounding villages in Nagarze County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 28, 2019 shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2019 shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Stitched photo taken on Aug. 31, 2019 shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 28, 2019 shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2019 shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

 

