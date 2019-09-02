Xi calls on Red Cross Society of China to make new contributions
Published: 2019/9/2
President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) to make new and greater contributions to the development of the Red Cross cause.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when meeting with representatives to the 11th general congress of the RCSC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.